Why the Raiders and Geno Smith Have Struggled to Find Footing

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 season will be remembered by how much Las Vegas' offense struggled after an offseason filled with changes. The Raiders' front office took what appeared to be quality steps over the offseason to help add talent on offense.

However, after 12 weeks, it is evident that their decision to not add to their offensive line in an adequate manner was undoubtedly the worst decision they made this offseason. Las Vegas' offensive line returned all of its starters from last season, but added everywhere else on the unit.

The Raiders' addition of Geno Smith was a move that most would agree looked good on paper heading into the season. Smith was not an elite quarterback upon his arrival, but he was undoubtedly better and more experienced than any quarterback the Raiders had on the roster this summer.

Las Vegas added Ashton Jeanty to help fix their poor ground game from last season, only to still struggle running the ball. After adding talent at quarterback, wide receiver, and tight end, the Raiders still rank as one of the worst offenses in the league, proving how critical coaching is.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball past Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Most notably, the Raiders have spent most of the season trying to figure out what to do along the interior of their offensive line. After refusing to move Jackson Powers-Johnson to center, the Raiders were forced to play players with less talent after he went down with an injury.

That has left the Raiders trying to decide who to play at right guard and who to play at center. It is a much more difficult decision than it was before Powers-Johnson's injury. On Monday, Carroll gave insight to the Raiders' musical chairs along the offensive line.

“I think I mentioned last night that during the competition of the week and then finding out that we weren't able to play Jordan [Meredith], I mean, that was all part of the factor. Those guys kind of balanced it out during the week. And so, we let them fight for their job. And so, it's a good battle going on, and we'll continue that this week,” Carroll said.

“We're getting hit way too much, and Geno [Smith] had threw a pretty good game, as far as the throwing part of it, but we're getting hit too much, and we're having trouble keeping people from getting in the backfield, particularly in the drop back game. And so, we have to shore that up. We did some things to help us in protection, but it didn't help us enough. So, we just got to get better."

