What Will the Pecking Order Be in Raiders' RB Room?
The Las Vegas Raiders finished their preseason schedule this past weekend in Arizona, when they faced off against the Cardinals. It was one last time for players to show the new regime why they should have a role in this team, this season. Some players were battling it out for depth chart positioning, and others were battling it out for a roster spot. It was all about competition, just like it has been all offseason long for the Silver and Black.
The position group that is going to be interesting to see when the Raiders make their final 53-man roster is the running back position. The thing in that position that we do know is that the Raiders are going to run the ball a lot this season, and the starting running back is going to be rookie Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty is going to carry most of the workload for the Silver and Black. But he is going to need help as well. That is where things are going to get interesting.
This offseason, the Raiders signed veteran running back Raheem Mostert. They also have Zamir White, who has started games in his career for the team. Those two will be in the mix for the second running back spot on this team. White has looked good in training camp and can take control of the second running back spot with a good finish next week.
Running Back Room
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Raiders running back room on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Zamir White is the number two back, clearly emerged as that," said Carpenter. "He had nine carries for 42 yards. He was really good. Raheem Mostert had nine carries for 32 yards. Sincere McCormick, four carries for 10 yards. Ashton Jeanty had two carries for five yards. What is interesting is the battle here. I sincerely believe they are keeping Dylan Laube ... I can tell you that was not their plan at all coming into the offseason."
"That young man has earned it, he is a straight up dog. Do they keep five running backs? Or what do they do with Raheem? What do they do with Sincere McCormick? There is no salary cap penalty to let either of them go."
