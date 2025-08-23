What Carroll Wants to See in Raiders' Final Preseason Game
The Las Vegas Raiders had an eventful offseason filled with several big changes. They have another important roster-related day circled on their calendars which is sure to have an impact on the upcoming season.
With cutdown day fast approaching, the Raiders coaching staff plans on using as much information as they have in the roster decisions they will soon make. That includes the Raiders final preseason game, a road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
Caroll explained what he hopes to see from his players on Saturday, many of whom will be competing for a roster spot.
"I want to see them to go out knowing that there's a lot on the line for them, and play like they're capable. I don't want them to do nothing crazy. I don't want them to try to be like somebody else. I want them to be the best version of themselves in the face of all that may be built up in their minds," Carroll said.
"I going to try to calm them down as much as possible, and trusting that the work that we've done, the reps that we've taken, will give them if they can execute that on game day, again, under these circumstances, and they can handle it and deal with it really well. That's the message that you got a guy that can really compete and you can count on."
Critical Upcoming Day for the Raiders
Carroll explained that while some roster spots are obviously already figured out, there are few things set in stone for Las Vegas heading into one of the most critical days for teams around the league.
"I mean, I don't know the number of that to tell you, but there's no reason to declare anything in a hurry. Let's take in all the information that we can and that gives the guys the best chance to keep battling. And as they battle, they push the guys that are ahead, and we just get better in that,” Carroll said.
“So, we won't make any decisions this week about what's final at all. We're looking at it though. We have a big meeting coming up this afternoon that will take in everything, all the input up to this point. And then we'll go into this final week with a real thought of guys having to get their opportunities and show what they can do, and hopefully they'll be able to do that.
“I'm rooting for everybody. I'm cheerleading for everybody that's got a shot here in the end. I want to make sure that we give them a legitimate chance to show that. So, this is an interesting game, because some guys have solidified their positions and others haven't, and so we'll just work our way through it and keep the competition theme going."
