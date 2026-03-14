Free Agents Who Could Still Re-Sign with the Raiders
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The Las Vegas Raiders made a statement, letting every team in the National Football League know they mean business this offseason. After years of poor coaching and an even worse roster, Las Vegas got to work quickly.
Raiders Still Have Moves to Make
The Raiders got off to a hot start in free agency, making several signings to address their most pressing needs. However, it is well known just how many holes is on its roster.
Below are a few free agents that were on the Raiders' roster last season that they should consider re-signing. After giving these players time to test the market, Las Vegas may be able to get some of those players back at an affordable rate. They all would provide some value on the field.
Devin White
White likely is looking for a solid payday after finishing near the top of the league in tackles in 2025. Las Vegas just invested heavily in two other linebackers in free agency. If White is set on a big payday, that might be a conversation ender.
However, in terms of on-field play and roster construction, the Raiders still need linebackers. The unit is still top-heavy, and White undoubtedly still provides immense value on the field. He is versatile enough to play in multiple defenses.
Zamir White
Multiple things can be true at once. The Raiders have failed several players, and Zamir White had room for improvement. However, he showed what he can do when playing behind a competent offensive line, with better coaching, and with a fullback.
The Raiders have all of those things heading into 2026. They could use an affordable back to take some of the load off of Ashton Jeanty. White needs help to get going, for sure. However, the Raiders have already begun bringing in all the things he needs to be successful.
Jeanty is sure to get most of the carries. However, in short-yardage situations with a fullback or a lead blocker, which Klint Kubiak likes to use, White provides some value.
Darnay Holmes
The Raiders need cornerbacks. It is that simple. They need competent cornerbacks, and until they add more talent to the unit, it is hard to see them letting a serviceable cornerback go. However, with Leonard leading the way, if anyone knows if Holmes is a fit, it is Leonard.
Las Vegas recently re-signed Eric Stokes; they have Darien Porter and may consider drafting a cornerback with the No. 36 pick in the NFL Draft. However, the Raiders would still need more even if they added a corner in the draft. It remains unclear if Holmes would fit with what Leonard wants to do.
Other Free Agents Still Provide Value
There are many unknowns regarding how the Raiders plan to build out their offense and defense this upcoming season. There are even more unknowns about how all the new pieces will mesh, especially at first. Las Vegas still has several other players worth considering, like Tyler Lockett and Ian Thomas.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant