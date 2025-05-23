Raiders' Ashton Jeanty Lands Atop Impressive List
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty could be in for a big-time rookie season.
The Raiders’ new regime showed faith in what the Heisman Trophy runner-up could bring to the team immediately by taking him No. 6 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas needed someone to spark its lackluster run game and felt Jeanty was the remedy.
Because of how likely he will earn touches and the landscape of offensive rookies in the NFL, Jeanty has a great chance to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. He would be the first and only Raider to win it since Marcus Allen earned the honor in 1982.
Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame believes Jeanty has a great chance and bringing home the hardware, too.
He published a list of the top five likeliest candidates to win OROY, placing Jeanty atop the list.
On Jeanty, Verderame writes:
“How could Jeanty not be the choice? After being taken with the sixth pick, Jeanty enters the NFL with massive expectations. At Boise State, Jeanty came within 27 rushing yards of tying Barry Sanders’s all-time single-season rushing record for FBS football, totaling 2,601 yards with a conference-best 29 rushing touchdowns. In Las Vegas, Jeanty will be the featured back and the star of the offense along with Bowers, as veteran quarterback Geno Smith settles in. With new coach Pete Carroll at the helm, Jeanty will get plenty of carries in Carroll’s run-heavy approach.”
Behind Jeanty was Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward at No. 2, Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton at No. 3, Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren at No. 4, and Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders at No. 5.
Jeanty enters the NFL and the Raiders’ top running back, and likely will not face much competition from any of the other backs on the team. Las Vegas drafted him to be the face of the offense, and he should be that immediately.
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers came close to winning the award last season after a record-setting rookie year, but ultimately fell short of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Anything can happen next season, and whether Jeanty wins the award or not, fans will enjoy seeing him tote the rock every Sunday.
Don't forget to follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of Jeanty and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Please let us know your thoughts on Jeanty and anything else on the Silver and Black when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.