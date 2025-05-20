Raiders' Ashton Jeanty Already Being Molded
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft selection Ashton Jeanty has all the abilities to become one of the biggest faces in the National Football League. But before we get ahead of ourselves, let's remember that even the best of players with God-given talents need to be molded into professional football players.
Jeanty is coming off one of the best running back seasons the college football world has seen in a long time. Looking to carry over the success from Boise State to Las Vegas, there are parts to his game that the Raiders have already addressed during the rookie minicamp.
As Jeanty revealed to Kay Adams in a recent interview, new Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has talked to the new Raiders running back about his stance.
"Sometimes you gotta go with the flow," said Jeanty. "What's crazy is Chip Kelly he comes up to me first day of rookie mini-camp. He's like, you play basketball? You ever play basketball? I'm like, yeah, I played basketball. You know, I could dunk. All that. He's like okay. Show me how you would guard me." Jeanty recalled.
After mimicking the way he was standing, showing off how he would guard Coach Kelly, Jeanty's new offensive coordinator had some news for him.
"He's like, 'That's exactly why you gotta be down on your running back stance'."
But like a young professional that Jeanty is, he understands the assessment.
"I gotta earn my stripes, make some plays first, but I don't think this will be the end," Jeanty said.
Jeanty has all the abilities to become a Pro Bowler this season, should all go well. With young players, such as Jeanty, needing to learn certain things about how to be successful in the NFL, even if it tweaks what they had going in college, it's important to their development.
While some fans don't like the coaching tip from Kelly, at the end of the day he is a winning offensive coordinator. Having just won a National Championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes, he is the perfect coach to instruct a rookie like Jeanty in the ways of the running back.
Be sure you follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss any offseason story from us and our team.
Tell us your thoughts and anything else when you go to our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.