Raiders a Potential Fit for Veteran RB
Over the past five seasons, owners across the National Football League have gradually devalued the running back position. Owners decided against paying top dollar to running backs, as they have one of the shortest shelf lives of any position in football.
While the value of running backs was driven down, in some instances, teams wisely decided against paying running backs top dollar, as doing so would not have led to much of a difference on the field. The Raiders were one of those teams.
They made the right decision regardless of Jacobs' success with the Green Bay Packers, as they had a significantly better roster than the Raiders. Las Vegas also made the right decision, even though they finished with the fewest rushing yards this season.
They finished Jacobs' last season with the team with the third-fewest rushing yards of any team. In other words, the Raiders were not much worse off with their group of running backs than they were in their last season with Jacobs.
Owners of teams with bad rosters deciding against dumping a bunch of money into a running back seemed harsh, but it is a wise move, as having a top-paid running back on a roster filled with several other holes is bad for business in many ways.
The Raiders must address their running back issues this season. They added veteran running back Raheem Mostert and could draft Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick. However, if they pass on Jeanty, or he is selected before they are on the clock, the Raiders have other options.
Priyanshu Choudhary of the Pro Football Network believes one of those options could be New York Jets running back Breece Hall, should the Jets decide they want to trade him.
"This could change if the Las Vegas Raiders draft Ashton Jeanty in the first round. But like Denver and Cleveland, the Raiders felt the loss of Josh Jacobs. The run game fell apart, and Las Vegas’ offense struggled across the board," Choudhary said.
"Far from ideal, Alexander Mattison led the team with just 420 rushing yards. Hall, however, has cleared at least 800 rushing yards in each of the past two seasons and was just six yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark in 2023.
"Hall’s talent, combined with a retooled offense featuring tight end Brock Bowers and quarterback Geno Smith, could help the Raiders become a real AFC threat.
