1 Way for Raiders to Set the Tone for Eventful Offseason Ahead

The Las Vegas Raiders' roster should look extremely different next season. This offseason has the potential to help get the Raiders' rebuild truly off the ground, if not expedite it at the same time. Las Vegas' front office has no shortage of needs that must be handled this offseason.

The Raiders' Road Ahead

With a number of draft picks and money to spend in free agency, the Raiders face a massive offseason ahead. The Raiders' front office has a long list of priorities, many of which are no secret. However, how the Raiders prioritize and address those needs is largely up to them.

Las Vegas will enter next season with a first-time head coach, a first-time defensive coordinator, a rookie quarterback and several new faces at critical positions across the board. The Raiders' front office must quickly assemble an improved roster, which is doable considering their resources.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders have several pending free agents. This includes cornerback Eric Stokes, offensive guard Dylan Parham, and defensive end Malcolm Koonce. Their top three linebackers are all entering free agency as well. The Raiders have plenty of players they must consider bringing back.

Although they could use the franchise tag to help keep some of the talent potentially leaving in free agency, Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus does not believe the Raiders should use it on any player.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Raiders currently own the second-most cap space, but there isn’t an obvious player on which they should devote some of that via the franchise tag. Indeed, no Las Vegas player is ranked within the top 110 on PFF’s free-agent big board," Locker said.

"The team would likely want corner Eric Stokes (73.5 PFF coverage grade) back after his career season, but his injury history and bad prior performance will drive down his asking price."

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained a few factors that will inform how the Raiders build their roster. Las Vegas has a lot of needs, but a lot of options for filling those needs. They must do their due diligence.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Well, I think our job in the personnel department is give Klint [Kubiak] as many good players as we can that fit his vision and his scheme. But I think one of the things we really liked about Klint was he's got a system that highlights what the players can do. He talked a lot about that in the interviews. And so, our job is to use that and go forward with that and just get him quality people and football players that that can bring this offense to life,” Spytek said at the NFL Combine.

“That's kind of the chess match of all of it, like the team building part of it. So, we're working through that right now, and we'll figure that out. But I mean, you can pass in free agency thinking you're going to get one in the draft and then leave a massive hole on your roster too. So, we'll come up with a strategy and attack it the best we can."

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) tackles Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.