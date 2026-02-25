Potential Prospect Gary Smith Explains What Raiders Would Get With Him

The Las Vegas Raiders will likely leave no stone unturned as they desperately need to improve on both sides of the ball. This is especially true along the offensive and defensive lines. Las Vegas' defense could be negatively impacted by free agency. They must prepare for everything.

Defensive lineman Gary Smith is a player Las Vegas could have their eye on during the NFL Combine and draft. Las Vegas has 10 picks and has drafted multiple defensive linemen in three of the past four NFL Drafts. Smith has received interest from several other teams, including the Dallas Cowboys.

The Raiders just promoted their former defensive line coach to defensive coordinator. Smith would give Rob Leonard yet another under-the-radar interior defensive lineman he can help develop. Smith aims to continue perfecting his craft once he makes it to the next level.

At the NFL Combine, Smith explained what it is the team that selects him will get upon his arrival. While talented, Smith knows the work is really just beginning.

“I just want to make sure I do everything right, as far as being consistent in what I do, as far as hand placement. My upside with my pass rush, anything I can improve on, I will improve on,” Smith said.

"They are going to get a guy that comes into work every day [as] a tone setter. From the first day he gets there, he is going to be the best that he can be and help the team win."

At the NFL Combine, Raiders General Manager John Spytek assessed the two defensive linemen Las Vegas drafted last season. Most of the Raiders' 2025 draft class struggled to get onto the field until late in the season. However, they showed promise once they finally did.

Las Vegas' defensive tackles may quickly become the unit's strength. The Raiders would be wise to consider adding to the position group with cost efficient options through the draft.

“I saw them every day in practice. I saw them get better. It was good to see a lot of them play more at the end of the year and have success. I mean, Tonka [Hemingway] had a bunch of sacks the last few games. JJ [Pegues] had had a chance to play,” Spytek said.

“So, I'm comfortable with where those guys are at. They're about the right things. They're football guys first. They're in the building training every day. So, I'm happy with those guys. They're on the right path."

