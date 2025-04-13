Raiders Stockpile Offensive Firepower in Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has been an eyesore for the last two seasons. Until a few weeks ago, the Raiders failed to secure a starting-caliber quarterback. Even after doing so by trading for quarterback Geno Smith, the Raiders still have several other issues they can address in the draft.
Much like their issues at quarterback, Las Vegas has also had arguably the worst ground game in the National Football League over the past two seasons. They have started five different starting quarterbacks and nearly as many starting running backs over that time.
As was the case heading into last year's draft, the Raiders could also use help at cornerback and offensive line. However, after trading for quarterback Geno Smith, the Raiders would be wise to give Smith quality weapons to work with on offense, through the draft or free agency.
The Pro Football Network analyzed each team's first and second-round draft pick options and gave projections on who those teams will take. PFN believes the Raiders will select running back Ashton Jeanty in the draft's first round to help their struggling ground game.
"The Raiders had one of the worst offenses in the NFL last season, according to our Offense+ metric (D). Upgrading talent on that side of the ball early would be wise. After grabbing a bellcow running back in Ashton Jeanty, they give new quarterback Geno Smith another weapon," PFN said.
"Tre Harris is an imposing physical presence with elite hands at the catch point. He’s a dangerous threat in the red zone (15 touchdowns across two seasons at Ole Miss). Harris gives the Raiders a legit X-receiver to pair with Brock Bowers."
Smith's addition means Las Vegas' offense has already improved this offseason, but without upgrading other positions on the offensive side of the ball. The Raiders must give Smith enough help to be productive, as a quarterback is only as good as the skill players around him.
The Raiders' new front office has many decisions over the next few weeks. They must have a productive draft this offseason to ensure their desired growth and improvement.
