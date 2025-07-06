The Raiders' Ability to Develop Players Will be Critical
Much has been made about the Las Vegas Raiders' struggles on offense the past few seasons. Las Vegas struggled to do anything consistently well on offense as their quarterbacks and running backs struggled mightily.
However, Las Vegas' offensive line has also struggled at times over the past two seasons, and games are won and lost along the line of scrimmage. The Raiders' offensive line returns many of the same players from last season, including one of the best offensive tackles in the league, Kolton Miller.
Following Organized Team Activities, Miller noted the development of Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze.
"So when you look at rookies, especially after the first year, you want to see what they do in the off season. What path are they taking? Are you going to get better? Or are you going to try to take some time off? No, Jackson, what he did, he put in the work this offseason. He's dropped some weight, he's looking really good. He's been working with Maxx Crosby, and that's the right way to do things. I think he's a prime example of how to do it, and I'm looking forward to the jump he makes this year," Miller said.
“DJ, when he stepped in here, on the first day of training camp, I noticed the maturity he brought. Going into one-on-ones, and taking what he learned from OTAs to training camp, and he's done the same thing - the whole O-line has been here this offseason. It's been awesome. He's going to continue to improve, and I'm excited to see where he ends up."
Earlier this offseason, Powers-Johnson credited Raiders Offensive Line Coach Brennan Carroll with helping develop him and the rest of the Raiders' offensive line more thoroughly. The second-year offensive lineman is excited about the season ahead.
"Yeah, the only thing I don't like about BC [Brennan Carroll] is that he was at Washington. But other than that, he's been, honestly, so amazing. I mean, these coaches are awesome. They bring the juice and bring the fire every single day," Powers-Johnson said.
"I'm excited to go into work every day and be able to be coached by him. And I think they're helping me out so much. This has kind of really been one of my best off-season’s I've had just because how much they're coaching, how much detail and how much their infectious attitudes have impressed on us.”
