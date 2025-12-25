How Raiders' Maxx Crosby's Greatness Has Extended Off the Field

The Las Vegas Raiders have arguably the best defensive end in the National Football League on their roster. Maxx Crosby has been the face of the organization for at least the last five seasons. It has been an eventful week for Crosby, as he was nominated to the fifth Pro Bowl of his career.

However, things did not stop there for the Raiders ' star defensive end. Crosby has been known for his efforts to give back off the field. It is well-known how much Crosby has had to overcome in his rise to the top. He has continued to give back to the Las Vegas community and other communities.

Crosby's Off-the-Field Efforts

On Tuesday, Crosby and his foundation, the Maxx Crosby Foundation, hosted 50 students from the Boys and Girls Club of Las Vegas for a Christmas event. At the event, Crosby and his foundation hosted a pizza party for the children from Papa John's. Still, there was even more in store.

Crosby and his foundation also provided backpacks and jackets supplied by Jordan Brand. The students also received $200 each for Christmas gift shopping. It was yet another example of Crosby's philanthropic efforts. He has been as productive off the field as on it.

Crosby's performance on the field shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. Crosby continues to prove he is among the best in the league at his position. Earlier this season, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll praised Crosby for his stellar play.

"There's no doubt. I mean, the fact that our top players are playing great football is because they're our top players, and they jump out and stand out on our team. And Brock [Bowers] had a huge drive and big play, and the other touchdown play to perfect execution,” Carroll said.

“It's enormous to see a great player play great. It's one thing about reputation and all that, but he doesn't live on that. He lives on what he does with the very next play he gets and does everything he can to get the most out of it. And that's the messaging that we try to send through all of our players, and he's a great illustration of what we're talking about.

“But not everybody has the same ability as Maxx [Crosby]. Not everybody is as talented as him. Maxx has proven that over a long time, and so we need more players that can play close to that kind of level, and we'll be more productive, and we'll make more things happen, and we'll be harder to deal with."

