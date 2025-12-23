How Raiders' Maxx Crosby Served a Reminder of His Greatness

The Las Vegas Raiders were out of it a long time ago. They have not been in contention since their bye week, but they still have the best defensive player going out there on the field and giving you his all, even when he is hurt or not feeling 100 percent.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is going out there and playing every snap like everything is on the line. That is the only way he knows how to play, and that is why he proved once again why he is the best defensive player in the NFL.

Crosby once again played all the snaps in Week 16. That is the seventh time he has done that this season. That is something we do not see every season from the defensive end position.

Crosby is all about just going out there and playing great and causing chaos for whatever team and quarterback they are going up against. Crobsy was all over the field in Week 16. It goes to show how much Crosby puts into his game and how he gets better each time that he is out there.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Maxx Crosby Continues his Greatness

The play that stood out the most in Week 16, if not the whole season, was when Maxx Crosby chased down a running back. The running back had broken open, 20 yards ahead of Crosby.

Crosby, in a still stance, started chasing him and brought him down in the open field. That was a great play and one that is not going to be put up on any highlight reel, but one that people were talking about.

The Raiders are a team that is not playing for anything at this point in the season. And to have your superstar player make a play like that sends a strong message to these teammates and to the whole organization about how it takes to be the best, and if you want to be at your best, it is on every down you are on the field.

That is something you want to see from your best player. There is no quit from Crosby, and that is the message he wants to send every time he is on the field.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Crosby is the best because he does not take any plays off. He goes at it all the time at 100 percent, and there is no quit in him. He is also on a team that does not have those other good talents playing alongside him. Teams double and triple team him. He is still able to get after whoever has the ball.

