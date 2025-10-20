Why Bowers Thinks This Rookie Could Be the Real Deal
The Las Vegas Raiders have a group of young, talented players on this roster. That is one thing that this franchise has going for it. They are talented and are looking to lead the Raiders right now as well as in the future.
The Raiders have these players because they believe in them and trust them to help them turn things are in Las Vegas. The Raiders have done a great job bringing in young talent and drafting the right players over the last few years to make sure they can move forward.
This past draft, the Silver and Black took rookie running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round with the sixth overall pick. It was the pick that the Raiders wanted and needed. Jeanty was the best running back coming out of college, and the Raiders knew that they could not pass up on him. They made it clear that they wanted him, and when their pick came up, they took him.
Fast forward to the season, Jeanty got off to a slow start, and it had a lot of people talking about whether the Raiders made the right decision by taking Jeanty that high in the draft. He was getting criticized, and he is only a rookie. But over the last few weeks, Jeanty has come alive in the Raiders' backfield. He is getting more touches, and his confidence is showing. That is something that the team wanted to see from Jeanty. They are getting it now and are looking to build off that and get him the ball more.
Brock Bowers gives Jeanty Advice
The Raiders had a superstar rookie just a season ago as well in tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers exploded in his rookie season and recently had advice for Jeanty.
"I was rooting for him to win the Heisman," said Bowers. "I watched a couple of games of his last year, and he is awesome. He is a great guy. Coming into camp and staff, there is not really a full tackle. So it is hard to tell how someone is going to do. He goes out there for the last couple of weeks running over people."
Bowers and Jeanty will be the players of the future for the team. The Raiders are building around these players, and it is a great start for them.
