Why the Raiders Need To Be Bold in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-11 and in a prime position to select in the top five of the 2026 NFL draft. They control their own destiny when it comes to landing the first overall pick, as they play the New York Giants in a couple of weeks. The Giants pose their biggest competition for the pick, and a loss to them would guarantee they land the top pick of the draft if they continue to lose out.

That's an exciting idea for Raider Nation , and the only way this disappointing season can be redeemed. They should be trying to lose every game from now on, but Kenny Pickett can make it interesting against his former team in Week 15 . A loss to the Philadelphia Eagles would extend their losing streak and put them on pace to secure the 1st overall pick. What prospects should they already be looking at to get prepared?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Rob Rang writes for FOX Sports, and he put together a mock draft speculating on what next year's draft class may look like. According to Rang, the Raiders will make a bold choice with the second overall pick and select Dante Moore to be their new face of the franchise.

"It isn’t fair to pin all the Raiders’ struggles this season on Geno Smith, but clearly the club was expecting more than him leading the NFL in both interceptions thrown (14 in 13 games) and sacks taken (49). Signed through 2027, the 35-year-old Smith’s greatest contribution next year for the Raiders might be as a mentor for another young quarterback", said Rang.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) stands in the pocket against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Geno Smith is indeed under contract until 2027, but I believe the Raiders should be attempting to do what the Atlanta Falcons did. Kirk Cousins has given the Falcons value as an expensive backup who can come in when their young quarterback plays shakily or gets injured.

Smith could fill in that role with Moore and mentor him as he begins his journey in the NFL. Smith knows what it's like to be drafted in the first round and have high expectations in their franchise. He's experienced highs and plenty of lows in the NFL, and that chip on his shoulder isn't something one can coach. Having him as a mentor to start his career will be invaluable for his development.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Moore is no guarantee to enter this draft. He doesn't turn 21 until May and would be giving up millions in NIL revenue at Oregon, but his ability to thread the needle on deep sideline throws screams future NFL star. There are other, safer prospects in this class, but nothing about the Raiders (or their city) suggests taking the conventional approach".

Call me crazy, but if Moore does enter the draft, I don't see why the Raiders shouldn't select him. The NFL saw how quickly a team can get kick-started with an elite play caller in Drake Maye and the New England Patriots. This team does have glaring holes, but with their young pieces on offense, one can begin to imagine why this wouldn't be a bad selection.

Future Playmaker

#Oregon QB Dante Moore vs. USC:



Smooth, accurate, and in command.



22/30, 257 yards, 2 TDs, and 1 INT. pic.twitter.com/fsmcvzRnDv — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 23, 2025

The Raiders' biggest problem on offense is their offensive line. That's something that has to be addressed in the off-season, regardless of which direction they go with their top pick. They've seen flashes of greatness from Caleb Rogers , but the majority of their offensive line should look different next season.

If the Raiders are able to improve their offensive line to even the middle of the pack, that'll significantly improve their offense and give their best playmakers better opportunities for explosive plays. Moore would have Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty at his disposal, not to mention a plethora of other young wide receivers.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Adding Moore wouldn't solve all the problems on their roster, but it would give their offense a big boost. Raider Nation has been so checked out this season due to the Raiders' crippling mediocrity; some exciting offense would turn the tide on this franchise and give them something to root for again.

They missed their chance for an exciting playmaker in Shedeur Sanders. They'd better hope they don't miss it again with Moore.

