Raiders TE Brock Bowers Speaks on Playing in Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to improve next season in a lot of ways. One thing that is going to help them is that they have some good building pieces that they will have for many years to come. Those pieces are looking to help bring a lot of wins to Las Vegas next season. One of those big pieces is star tight end Brock Bowers. He is going to be a force again in 2025.
The Raiders took superstar tight end Bowers with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. At the time, it was a question pick for the Raiders. But as the weeks kept going by and the play of Bowers was getting better in his rookie season, many were starting to keep their eyes on him. And then Bowers put on one of the best seasons a rookie has ever had.
Then, before the end of last season, it got people talking about how teams let Bowers fall all the way to the 13th pick and to the Raiders. The Raiders have been known as a team to miss out on a generational player because of all the mistakes they have made in previous drafts. But that night in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Raiders pushed the right buttons in the first round by selecting Bowers.
"I was not really too bad," said Bowers about playing in Vegas after one season. "Maybe some dudes did a little bit, but for the most part, most of the rookies last year were calm and pretty much about football. Because I think everyone is like we need to make and stay on the team. Because you only get one shot at it. No one wants to do something too crazy."
The Silver and Black surely got a steal with Bowers. Now, he is looking to work on the things he did not do well last season and improve his game in any way he can. Bowers will be a big piece in the Raiders' offense next season. He has a new offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly and a new veteran quarterback in Geno Smith. Bowers and Smith are going to be great together.
Bowers and the Raiders will be back on the field next week when they start training camp in Henderson, Nevada.
