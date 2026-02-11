Why the Raiders Have What It Takes to Rebuild Quickly

The mess the Las Vegas Raiders are trying to clean up was several years in the making. It is fair to believe it will take them several more years to undo the harm caused by years of unsuccessful moves. However, six teams that won fewer than six games in 2024 made the playoffs this season.

Realistic Raiders

The Raiders have a combined record of 7-27 over the past two seasons. Las Vegas' issues are plentiful, and will likely take longer than one offseason to fully solve. However, the Raiders can still make solid progress next season, if they can make solid moves at positions of need this offseason.

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports believes Las Vegas is one of the top teams in the league that could turn things around next season, much quicker than many think possible. With the resources the Raiders have and the positions they are set to fill, there is reason to believe the Raiders can do so.

Feb 10, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Raiders should be significantly better in 2026 than they were in 2025, even if only because they can't possibly get worse. They went just 3-14 this past season, checking in with the league's worst offense in a variety of metrics and one of its worst defenses as well. Simply put, they weren't good at anything. And it's really hard to be bad at everything two seasons in a row. (Even if it has been done before,) Dubin said.

"But there are also reasons beyond "it can't get worse" to believe that they'll get better. The Raiders should get a coaching upgrade in the form of Klint Kubiak, who will take the place of the deposed Pete Carroll. Kubiak, as we saw during the Seahawks' run to the Super Bowl, is one of the best offensive designers and play callers in the NFL, and he'll put players in position to succeed on that side of the ball. Players like Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty will be in much more favorable situations than they were this past year."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Considering how things have gone for the Raiders over the past two seasons, they will take any progress they can get. However, they do not have to look far around the league for proof that the turnaround they seek is possible. Las Vegas' situation is unique but not impossible to overcome.

A new coach and quarterback are enough, with other moves, to help the Raiders improve next season. With Kubiak officially leading the way, it is time for the Raiders to get to work.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

