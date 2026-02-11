Why the Raiders' Are one of the NFL's Top Offseason Stories

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the keys to turning things around this offseason. With the top pick in the NFL Draft and plenty of money to spend, Klint Kubiak and the Raiders can make tangible progress on their roster this offseason. However, Las Vegas' moves will impact much more than just their roster.

The Raiders hold 10 picks in the NFL Draft and have more free cap space than nearly every other team in the National Football League. Las Vegas' offseason will impact their roster and the rest of the league, as they will add young talent in the draft and veteran experience in free agency.

Las Vegas may be coming off a 3-14 campaign, but they are all but guranteed to be a much different team when they take the field next season. Garrett Podell of CBS Sports believes that despite their record and recent luck, the Raiders will be one of the top teams to keep an eye on this summer.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"With Geno Smith leading the NFL in both sacks taken (55) and interceptions thrown (17) in 2025 at the age of 35, Indiana Hoosier Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza will certainly be the pick for Las Vegas," Podell said.

"It will be intriguing to see if the Raiders can fill out a quality offensive line as well as the rest of the roster for Mendoza. There are a few pieces -- Ashton Jeanty, a first-round pick from a year ago, and 2024 first team All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers on offense, and five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby on defense -- but there's still a ways to go."

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Although Crosby is undoubtedly a solid player to build around on offense, it must be noted how truly uncertain Crosby's future is with the team at this moment. Kubiak noted at his introductory press conference how he feels about Las Vegas' star defensive end.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I did. I got to drink a cup of coffee with Maxx [Crosby] this morning. Loved talking ball with him and I look forward to continuing those conversations. He was the first one here this morning working out, so that fired me up," Kubiak said.

“Yeah, we want him to be a part of our success going forward. There's no doubt about that. He's one of the best players in the NFL, so that's a no brainer to get to work with Maxx [Crosby] and see him continue to have success with this organization."

