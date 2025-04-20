Will Raiders Duo Replicate 2024's Success?
While not a ton went well for the Las Vegas Raiders on both sides of the football in 2024, there were upsides that shined their way through the darkness. Two men by the name of Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers made sure they made their impacts known to the Raider Nation last season.
The two both collected over 1,000 receiving yards on offense and broke the drought of having two or more receivers record over 1,000 yards per season. Both Bowers and Meyers were the best things going on the offense last season, and did so with a rotating room of starting quarterbacks.
It was a great 'get to know me' season for Bowers as he shined for Las Vegas and throughout the National Football League. Meyers has had some extra experience in the NFL but looked the best he ever did while wearing a Raiders unifrom.
That being said, the Raiders offense can't afford these two to both take steps backward if they as a franchise want to take a step forward. As previously stated, Meyers has only touched that receiving yard total one time in his career, and it was in 2024.
Bringing in a new and better experienced quarterback in Geno Smith should only benefit the Raider duo to return to form next season. While new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll has shown in the past that he likes to establish a run game, he is going to have to find a way to feed both Bowers and Meyers the football.
It's no secret that Smith likes to move the ball down the field, as he threw for the fourth-most passing yards last season as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. He was able to toss 21 touchdowns last season in Seattle, as both Bowers and Meyers together brought in nine; five for Bowers and four for Meyers.
While the three will need to come up with and utilize a game plan over the offseason, Smith must stay healthy to be the one moving the ball to both Bowers and Meyers. That is likely the most probable way of the two to repeat their previous success.
