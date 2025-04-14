Should Raiders Extend Jakobi Meyers?
The Las Vegas Raiders had two bright spots on offense last season: rookie tight end Brock Bowers and veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. While Bowers is new to the NFL, he's under team control, but Meyers, on the other hand, could be in the conversation of getting an extension.
Meyers has been with the franchise since the 2022 season, and ever since donning a Raider uniform, Meyers has been a consistent piece on offense. After Davante Adams got traded last season, Meyers became the primary wide receiver and didn't disappoint.
In the 2024 campaign, Meyers recorded over 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career, as well as averaged 11.8 yards per reception and scored four touchdowns. While Meyers became the new star at wide receiver, his touchdowns didn't reflect it, as he was primarily used for first downs, hauling in a career high 52.
One of the more underrated receivers in the game, Meyers is on the cusp of new stardom if he's able to keep up the production. This raises the question of a potential extension for Meyers and the Raiders' front office.
If the Raiders get another strong season out of Meyers in 2025, then he should definitely be considered for an extension. Given this being the first year that Meyers has surpassed the 1,000 receiving yard mark, it's likely that the new Raiders front office would dish out money.
The front office has already extended two Raider stars in the form of Maxx Crosby and newly acquired quarterback Geno Smith. Crosby signed a three year $106.5 million contract extension earlier this offseason, and Smith just recently got extended for $75 million over the next two seasons.
Those two moves made sense given what Crosby has given the Raiders on defense over his tenure, and Smith for being a stable quarterback, something the Raiders could have desperately used last season.
The contract extension should be considered at one point down the line, but for the moment, Meyers might need to show more of his production unless he took a safer option that gives the franchise some spending money elsewhere.
