Raiders Tight Ends Are Having Big Impact on Offense
The offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders has been a great one. And now, as they are into their third week of training camp, the offense is starting to come together and improve. That is one of the biggest things that the Raiders wanted this offseason. They wanted to improve their offense, and it all started at the quarterback position. They went out and traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith, and that has given the offense a boost of confidence.
The Raiders have trust in Smith and can give him the full offense, and he can manage it all and be the leader they have been looking for on that side of the ball. The Raiders also went after offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to call plays for the Silver and Black this season. That was another big move for the Raiders this offseason. Those two are coming into an offense with good offensive weapons.
Two key offensive weapons that the Raiders have are at the tight end positions. With tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayers. These two are potentially the best tight end combo in the National Football League. We saw what Bowers did in his rookie season last year, and we have seen the type of tight end Mayer is. Those two are going to be big for the Raiders this season.
Smith and Kelly are going to be looking for them a lot, and it can they can both cause trouble for any defense they are facing this season.
Kelly likes to use his tight ends in his offense, and he has two good ones. It is going to be interesting to see how much 12 personnel Kelly uses in his offense this season. We have heard about the Raiders using them in 12 personnel last season, but we did not see it as much. Now with Kelly, we can see it a lot.
"I really like what we are doing," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "The fact that we are able, every single time you come to practice, you see those guys [Bowers & Mayer] showcase. They have talent. He [Kelly] gets it, and Geno gets it; he knows those guys. We have come a long way in that regard as well."
