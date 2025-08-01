Raiders' Rookie on Getting Help From Veterans & Coaches
The Las Vegas Raiders had a good draft class in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now those rookies are trying to make their mark and trying to make the roster for the Silver and Black. Those rookies have been on full display as well in training camp. One thing that has stood out for the rookies is how well they are taking in all the advice they are getting from their veteran teammates and the coaching staff.
The Raiders will need these rookies to have confidence as they head into the new season. But that confidence is built at practice, going up against good competition and veterans like the Raiders have. It has helped the rookies in training camp because they have a lot of veteran teammates who are stopping and giving them advice on doing the things they are learning better. That is what new head coach Pete Carroll wants to see.
These rookies are looking to leave their mark and looking to get into some starting roles. It is going to be important for the rookies to build that important chemistry with their coaches and teammates as they get ready to learn a new game in the NFL. One that is quicker and will keep you thinking more than they have ever in the past. It happens quickly, but they will be ready for it.
The Raiders coaching staff has done a good job so far in putting these rookies in positions to succeed and find success. One thing about this coaching staff, they will go with the best players they have. If you are a rookie and give the team the best chance to win games, they are going to play the rookie.
"He is savvy. He has been in the league for a long time. With that time comes a lot of knowledge," said Raiders rookie Darien Porter about facing wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in training camp. "He knows how to release, and he knows how to get open. But it is helpful going against a veteran like that, who is so smart and has so much experience. It forces you to learn from him, and it helps you beyond your game as well.
For Porter, it is all about building that confidence and having the feeling that you can play and belong in the National Football League.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about Porter and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.