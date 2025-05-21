Raiders Have the Perfect Candidate for Olympic Flag Football
The Las Vegas Raiders may have the best tight end in the National Football League on their roster.
Nick Shook of NFL.com believes the Raiders have a player who is a perfect fit for flag football, noting that, "despite a lack of pads and expected contact, size still matters in flag football. At 6-foot-4, Bowers is already arguably the best tight end in the NFL, so why not give an exceptionally skilled pass-catcher the opportunity to box out defenders and serve as a touchdown-catching tower in the end zone?"
Shook's assesment on Bowers representing the United States in flag football at the Olympics makes plenty of sense. Veteran football players in the National Football League had trouble slowing Bowers down when fully padded. Non-NFL players trying to stop Bowers without pads on would be a sight.
During his first season in the league, Bowers made a legitimate case that he may be the best tight end in the NFL. Bowers lived up to his pre-draft expectations, as he dominated the league as a rookie.
Damian Parson of the Draft Network noted, Bowers "is a plus athlete and mover. Bowers is dynamic and explosive in the open field. He is dangerous with schemed-up manufactured touches. Bowers generates explosive plays by creating yards after the catch. He flashes good route-stemming, attacking leverage against off-coverage.
"Bowers is a difficult cover on shallow crossers and deep over routes. He has the speed to pull away from his defender once he stacks them. The burst he displays after the catch is impressive. His most impressive trait/skill is his ball skills. Bowers is outstanding at high-pointing and on back-shoulder fades. His strong and reliable hands allow him to win those contested catch situations. Bowers' play strength and body control are outstanding. At the catch point, he maintains his position despite the physicality of the defender. Bowers’ relentless motor and energy are infectious."
Like every player in the league, Bowers entered his rookie season needing improvement but appeared to improve upon those things in his first season. His second season, Bowers looks to improve upon those things even more, as he looks to prove his rookie season was not a fluke.
While it will be hard to match the historical season he had last season, Bowers could still build upon last season's success.
