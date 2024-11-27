How Raiders' Brock Bowers Is Terrorizing Opponents
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled on offense, yet rookie tight end Brock Bowers has had historical success. Through 11 games, Bowers has made a legitimate case for the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.
Bowers has recorded receiving stats and records as a tight end that rival the some of the league's top wide receivers. He success has understandably started to grab the attention of opposing defensive coordinators.
It must be noted that the rookie tight end's success has come with arguably the worst group of quarterbacks in the NFL The rookie's success has changed the way the Raiders are being defended, as he has grown into arguably the most critical player on the Raiders' offense.
Raiders interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner acknowledged that teams are guarding Bowers differently than they did earlier this season and even just a few weeks ago. The Broncos put their best defender, safety Patrick Surtain on Bowers often Sunday.
A division rival taking a player like Surtain and sticking him on Bowers was a sign of respect. Turner noted that Bowers will always be one of the primary focuses of the offense no matter what.
"Yeah, for sure,” Turner said. “I mean, he had 10 targets, and they did. I mean, we were still trying to get it to him, even with [Pat] Surtain on him. They put Surtain a lot, and things like that going to happen. We can move him [Brock Bowers] around a little bit more. We have moved him around, and we can do more of that.
“The one thing though that happens, it was good to see, you got a guy in Jakobi [Meyers], had 121 yards and Tuck [Tre Tucker] had 82. So those guys stepping up when they're putting a lot of focus on Brock [Bowers], that helps everybody. That helps Brock going forward, but also just our offense moving the ball."
Just over half the season is in the books and the Raiders are still figuring things out on offense. While the improvement has happened slowly, it has started to happen.
With Bowers having massive success with quarterbacks that are mediocre at best, drafting Bowers may be one of the best decisions the Raiders have made in franchise history.
