Raiders' Brock Bowers is Best Tight End in NFL
The Las Vegas Raiders will head into the 2025 NFL season looking to get things going in the right direction. The Raiders are coming off a bad showing in the 2024 season and now with a new head coach in Pete Carroll, they will have a leader who knows how to get things going in the right direction with a franchise that has been struggling to find stability and wins.
The one bright spot from last year's team was the play of tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers had one of the best, if not the best rookie seasons ever. Bowers broke a lot of records in his first season in the National Football League and made a new for himself in year one. Bowers will be one of the key weapons in this offense with new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
The Raiders do have another young, talented tight end in Michael Mayer, who can be a good piece in the Chip Kelly offense as well. Mayer and Bowers can do it all and will do anything this team needs to make it successful. These are two players you want on your team, and the Raiders have them. And they can be on the field together a lot next season.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Bowers being the best tight end in the NFL on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Let us talk about the elephant in the room, Brock Bowers, the best tight end in the National Football League," said Carpenter. "I know Travis Kelce is great, but I do not think Kelce is in the league of Brock Bowers. I do not believe that. I believe if you ask the Chiefs right now if they would trade Kelce, of course they would because of age, but if you ask them if you would take Kelce in his prime over Bowers, I think they would take Brock."
"He [Bowers] does a lot more than Travis does not. Number one, Brock, is a committed wide receiver. You can split him out in five receiver sets, you can have him running a complete route tree from a three-point technique next to a tackle ... That speaks to you about his fluidity. That speaks to you about his hip movement, the way he is able to move his body. It is absolutely unbelievable when you put in Brock Bowers' video to watch that young man run."
