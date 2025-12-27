How 1 Late-Season Change Could Spark the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have spent most of this season searching for answers on the offensive side of the ball, especially along the interior offensive line. Injuries across the unit have created holes that the Raiders' roster is not equipped to fill. This has led to season-long frustrations for the unit.

Raiders' Find Answers

Las Vegas tried several different player combinations to replace Jackson Powers-Johnson at right guard to no avail. However, they recently decided to give rookie offensive lineman Caleb Rogers more playing time, which has worked out well so far.

The Raiders will undoubtedly be searching for offensive linemen this offseason. Rogers may have confirmed the team's initial belief in him in the draft with solid play over the past few weeks. Earlier this week, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith shared his thoughts on the rookie.

“I think Caleb [Rogers], just again, he's been developing throughout the year, and when he's gotten his opportunities, he's going out there, and he's played well. I know he can improve on some things, and I know he'll be the first to say that, but I just love the way that he competes, the way that he goes out there. He gives us a chance to be a good offense, and for him, just go out there and play your game. It's the NFL,” Smith said.

“There's great players all across the field, and you yourself are going to be a great player. You're working towards that. So, every opportunity you get, you get to face a Dexter Lawrence and a Brian Burns and all the guys they have over there, Abdul Carter. When you get those opportunities to face those good D-linemen, you want to go out there and put on a great show, but it's also going to make you better."

In a season where so many things have gone wrong, the Raiders must find positives somewhere, however big or small. Yet, Rogers' emergence is a big deal long-term. While many would have liked to see Rogers get more experience sooner, the potential he has shown recently is undeniable.

On Friday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll praised Rogers and the rest of the Raiders' new-look interior offensive line. Since switching Alex Cappa to center and Rogers to right guard, things have seemed to work better for the offense, in a limited sample size. Las Vegas still has a long way to go.

"Yeah, there's no question that it was one of our best ones, and basically, that's because that we were playing the Texans, and they're terrific. They don't give up anything, and our guys played against their best guys and held up and made some consistent movement and the space we needed to make some plays and protected us well enough to have a shot to win that football game,” Smith said.

“And again, I go back to how good they are, and we didn't shy away from talking about that, what we were up against, and the speed that they play with and all that. And we felt like we had a chance to control that game."

