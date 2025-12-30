Ex-Raiders OC Chip Kelly's Next Stop Reflects His Fall From Grace

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had a good season in 2025. It is near the end, and that is something that many have been waiting for a long time.

The Raiders' season started well with a win in Week One and went downhill the rest of the way. And a lot came into this season about the Raiders' offense and how much better it was supposed to be. And the fact was, the Raiders' offense did not have anything to show for most of the season. The Raiders came into this season with a lot of changes.

One of those changes was bringing in offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Kelly was coming off a successful college season, where he won a National Championship as an offensive coordinator. That is when the Raiders went out and got him to bring life to the Raiders offense, or what they thought so. Kelly came to the Raiders, and it did not work out for either side. And once again, Kelly's offense proved not to work in the National Football League.

The Raiders gave him time, but it got to a point where it looked like the Raiders were not even running an offense that was at the NFL level. After many losses, the Raiders fired Chip Kelly and went about their business the rest of the season. There were a lot of things coming out after, whether it was Kelly taking full control of the offense or if head coach Pete Carroll had a say in it. The fact of the matter was that nothing was working for the Raiders, and a move had to be made.

Chip Kelly Gets New Job in College Football

Fast forward to now, and Kelly finds himself back in the college ranks as he has been hired for another offensive coordinator job.

"Sources: Northwestern is hiring veteran coach Chip Kelly as the school’s new offensive coordinator. He’s a two-time college (Oregon/UCLA) and NFL head coach (Philly/SF) who brings an expertise in varying systems and personnel, which was appealing to Northwestern," said Pete Thamel of ESPN.

It is fair to say that Chip Kelly's offense is most suitable for the college game. He is back in the Big Ten as well, and he is going to want to prove that he is still a good play caller in college football. If he does well once again in college, he could get another shot in the NFL. For now, he is back in college football, looking to elevate another Big Ten program.

The fact he is with a middling .500 team that has a history of struggles, though, shows just how far his star has fallen.

