The Future at the Quarterback Position for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders got a new quarterback in veteran quarterback Geno Smith this offseason. The Raiders knew that they needed to get an upgrade at the quarterback position, so his old head coach Pete Carroll, went after Smith, and now they reunite in Las Vegas.
Smith brings a lot to the table for the Silver and Black. Getting Smith for the Raiders was one of the best moves this offseason in the NFL.
Smith will now lead the Raiders on and off the field. He brings a lot of good and veteran leadership that a lot of his teammates have talked about in the past and now. Smith can help any offense out and can adapt to running many offenses that are thrown his way.
The Raiders have a good thing in their hands with Smith heading into 2025. But beyond next season, what can the Raiders do at the quarterback position?
One thing we know is that Smith is going to be the starting quarterback next season. And that the Raiders did sign Smith to an extension this offseason as well.
The future at the Raiders quarterback position is not known, but they do have a good backup quarterback in Aidan O'Connell, who will only be entering his third season in the league. O'Connell has shown some promise at the quarterback position but still has to improve his game. He has started a lot of games at the NFL level as well. O'Connell is one option for the Raiders in the future.
The Silver and Black can go look for their future quarterback in the NFL Draft as well. This past 2025 NFL Draft, the Raiders took Cam Miller in the late rounds. Miller is an athletic quarterback who can do a lot of things. But the Raiders are going to have to develop him and make sure he can run an NFL offense. Miller will enter his rookie season with the Raiders.
In the 2026 NFL Draft, that class will be filled with a lot of different talented quarterbacks. The quarterbacks in next year's class can be the best we have seen in a class in a long time. And the Raiders can draft their future quarterback next year. But for now the Raiders are set, and if Smith plays well, he can be here more than many expect.
