Former Chief Has Puzzling Take on Geno Smith
Geno Smith is now the man for the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith will take over at the quarterback position for the Silver and Black and try to give them the quarterback they have been looking for the last couple of years. Smith will enter his first season with the Silver and Black with a lot of new faces, but one huge, similar one.
New head coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek traded for the quarterback they wanted, in Smith. Smith gives the Raiders a massive upgrade for the team. They have been looking for a quarterback like Smith for a long time.
Now that they have him, he will build that chemistry with the team and all the coaches. He reunites with Carroll after they spent time together in Seattle, and Carroll helped Smith turn his career around.
The expectations for the team have gone up. There is no secret that the team wants to play in the most important games at the end of the season, but they have to do all the small things right from the offseason all the way through the season. And now they have the right man leading them on the field at the most important position in the NFL.
But there is one person who thinks that Smith is not as good as people think he is. Former offensive lineman of the Raiders' AFC West divisional rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, Geoff Schwartz, had interesting comments to say about Smith joining the dark side.
“They trust Geno Smith, and trust is important. Now I think Geno is not as good as people want him to be. I mean, they love the redemption story about Geno, but he just he was just good for about eight weeks,” Schwartz said on The GM Shuffle podcast.
“His first couple of weeks, his first couple of months in Seattle… [he] has not been the same player since. But there were no other options. It was either go with no quarterback in year one, essentially, right?”
That is a strong take by Schwartz but one that will not faze Smith or the Raiders. Smith has been counted out many times in his National Football League career. And he has proven to come back and be a better quarterback. He will now do that for the Raiders.
