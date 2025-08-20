How Raiders' Cam Miller is Continuing to Open Eyes
It is no secret that the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders is Geno Smith. The Raiders traded for Smith this offseason to give the Silver and Black a veteran quarterback who can lead the offense. That is something the Raiders have not had in the last couple of seasons.
That is why head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek went after Smith. Now the Raiders have their quarterback that they believe they can win a lot more games with.
But on the other hand, the Raiders are still in search of their future franchise quarterback when Smith is no longer with the Raiders no more. The Raiders hope that it is not any time soon. The Raiders did bring in a young quarterback this offseason in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Cam Miller's Rise
The Raiders drafted Cam Miller out of North Dakota State in the last round of the draft. Miller was seen by the Raiders as a quarterback with a lot of upside who needed to be developed. He can move in the pocket and has a good arm. What makes him special is the ability to extend plays at the position.
Miller is penciled in as the Raiders' third-string quarterback in training camp, but he has had good performances. Miller has shown he's still in the Raiders' two preseason games so far, and now he continues to make noise in training camp practices. There is still a lot of work to be down with Miller, but the Raiders can have something brewing at the quarterback position in the near future.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about Miller in a recent episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
"The one thing that stood out to me the most is Cam Miller," said Trezevant. "He is just out there balling. Sometimes people try to count him out because of where he came from in terms of college. But, he is out there balling. His confidence is growing, and his teammates love him. That is the one thing that stood out to me, probably the most. How his teammates react to him. Tons of other stuff, but that was the practice that ended on. It was hard not to notice it."
"It was very difficult not to notice it," said Carpenter."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.