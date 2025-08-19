Raiders Release Their Final Preseason Depth Chart
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to face off against the Arizona Cardinals in their final preseason game. The game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. The Raiders will get a final look at some players who are on the bubble to make the roster. The starters are likely to be sitting in the final preseason game. The Raiders saw what they needed to see from their starters last week and now will see if there are any other players that flash.
The Silver and Black also released their final preseason depth chart today.
For the quarterback position, it is not a secret that Geno Smith is the starting quarterback. Aidan O'Connell is slated in as QB2, and Cam Miller is QB3. At the running back position, rookie Ashton Jeanty is the starter. Followed by Zamir White or Raheem Mostert as the No. 2 back. Chris Collier is the No. 3 running back. And Sincere McCormick and Dylan Laube are fourth on the depth chart.
The starting wide receivers are Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, and Dont'e Thornton Jr.
At tight end Brock Bowers is TE1 and Michael Mayer is second-team.
On the offensive line, it is Jordan Meredith at center, Kolton Miller at left tackle, Dylan Parham at left guard, DJ Glaze at right tackle, and Jackson Powers-Johnson or Alex Cappa at right guard. The right guard position is where the battle is coming from.
For the defense, Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce are the starters at the defensive end positions. Adam Butler and Jonah Laulu are your starting defensive tackles. Your linebackers are Germaine Pratt, Elandon Roberts, and Devin White.
Secondary Focus
In the secondary, the Raiders have three cornerbacks listed as starters. Darnay Holmes, Darien Porter, and Eric Stokes. At the safety position, the Raiders' starters are Isaiah Pola-Mao and Jeremy Chinn.
The Raiders want to continue building momentum into the season. They have been hard at work all offseason, and now they have to get prepared to win a lot more games this season. They have the right coaching staff and roster to do just that. The Silver and Black will kick off their season by traveling to the East Coast to face the New England Patriots in Week 1.
Check out the full depth chart here:
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.