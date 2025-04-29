Analyzing the Raiders' Late Round Additions
The Las Vegas Raiders added Cam Miller and Tommy Mellott late in the NFL Draft within two picks of each other. Las Vegas selected Mellott with the 213th overall pick and Miller with the 215th. Mellott and Miller played quarterback in college but Mellott will not do so in Las Vegas.
Ayrton Ostly of USA TODAY gave the Raiders a C for their selection of Cam Miller late in the draft.
"Las Vegas makes it two quarterbacks in the last three picks by taking Miller, the productive four-year starter from North Dakota State. Miller's physical traits are average but his intangibles are solid and he makes the right decisions. He'll be a good backup to Geno Smith for Las Vegas," Ostly said.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports gave the Raiders' selection of Miller a C+. He believes Miller will switch from quarterback to another position. Many believe Mellot has the potential to have an impact at wide receiver or returner.
With the Raiders stocking up on skill positions, Miller should be able to find a spot in Las Vegas.
"Tommy Mellott is probably transitioning positions, but Cam Miller will stick at quarterback. He is an undersized distributor of the football. He will get the football out quickly and allow his playmakers to create in open space. Fortunately, Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers will oblige," Trapasso said.
Ostly was not as kind on his grade of Mellott, giving the Raiders a D on their selection of Mellott. The Raiders' selection of Mellott may not make sense to some, but they undoubtedly have a plan in store for him.
"Mellott is small by NFL quarterback standards at 6-foot and 208 pounds but is an impressive athlete (4.42-second 40-yard dash). That lends to think he may end up playing a different position in the NFL. If that's the case, the Raiders could use more help on both sides of the ball at this pick instead," Ostly said.
Trapasso gave the Raiders a C for their selection of Mellott.
"Mellott may be listed at quarterback, but teams have been exploring the idea of using him as an athlete. If the plan is to make him a wide receiver, then why not take Xavier Restrepo? It is a project," Trapasso said.
