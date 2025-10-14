Why the Raiders Were Labeled Losers After a Week 6 Victory
The Las Vegas Raiders finally got one to go their way after four weeks. The Silver and Black ended their four-game losing streak in Week 6 to the Tennessee Titans. It was a game the Raiders had to win to keep any hope alive in the 2025 NFL season.
It was against one of the worst teams in the NFL, but the Raiders still had to go out there and play good football and execute. That is what they did, and now they have momentum heading into their next game.
In the NFL, you never apologize for a win. The Raiders know that, and wins for them have not been easy. Anything to get them going in the right direction is a good thing. They will now have to show that they can be consistent with winning more than one game. The Raiders have to play better on both sides of the ball because the teams that are coming up that they will play.
The Raiders in Week 6 showed up and beat a team that they needed to. It all started with the Raiders defense. They had a major presence in this game. The Raiders' defense has been a strong unit for this team once again this season. The Raiders are leaning on them, and they made all the right plays. They force turnovers that set up the Raiders' offense in some good spots to score points. That is what you want to see from your team.
Even with the win in Week 6 for the Raiders, Frank Schwab called Raiders quarterback Geno Smith a loser. Smith played well but he still threw another interception that was a bad one.
Cam Ward and Geno Smith
"Cam Ward has been struggling most of the season. He has had a few splash plays but mostly he has been overwhelmed as a rookie. That might be due to a poor situation with the Tennessee Titans, or just typical rookie struggles. Smith shouldn’t be struggling as badly as he is.
The Raiders beat the woebegone Titans 20-10 and neither team or quarterback had much to be proud of. Smith threw another interception and the box score belied how challenging it was for him against a bad Titans defense.
It was a bad game. The Raiders at least got a win out of it, though they can’t feel too great about how their quarterback is playing. At least Ward has the excuse of being a rookie."
