Raiders Finally Find Winning Ways in Bounce-Back vs. Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders came into Week 6 riding a four-game losing streak. The Raiders were looking to end it against the Tennessee Titans of the AFC South.
The Silver and Black have not been playing good football at all during their losing streak. It has been very concerning for this Raiders team.
They were supposed to be looking way better than this coming into the season. It has been the same showing. They are still playing hard, but Raider Nation does not want to hear that, and they want to have something to cheer for. They want to see their team go out there and win games.
Raiders Get Massive Against Titans
In this game against the Titans, the Raiders started strong on the defensive side with a stop. That gave the Raiders offense the ball right away, and they drove down the field. The Raiders could not come up with a touchdown and had to settle for a field goal to take an early lead. That has been one of the biggest problems on the offensive side, settling for field goals in the red zone. That was all the scoring in the first quarter for both teams.
In the second quarter, it was a defensive battle, and the Raiders' defense broke through with a massive turnover. Linebacker Devin White got to Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward and forced a fumble. Defensive end Tyree Wilson recovered, and the Raiders got the ball inside the Titans' five-yard line. The Raiders offense capitalized on this turnover, scoring a touchdown. They went up 10-0 late in the second quarter.
Just before the half Raiders got another turnover and took that lead into the locker room.
Coming out of the half, the Raiders defense stepped once again and put the offense on the field. The offense went to work and got a touchdown to take a commanding 17-0 lead in the third quarter. Titans finally got on the board with a field goal late in the third.
In the fourth, the Raiders responded with a field goal of their own to take a 20-3 lead. The defense kept making plays, and the only game gave ten points with a late touchdown for the Titans. The Raiders finally put together a complete game as a team. The Raiders are looking to get ready for next week's AFC West clash.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.