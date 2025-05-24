What Does Carter Bradley Bring to Raiders?
Once the new Las Vegas Raiders regime of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek got hired, they got straight to work on what they needed to do to set up the Silver and Black for success in 2025.
The first and most important thing that the regime has to do this offseason is to find a quarterback with experience, leadership, and one who will give them stability.
Carroll and Spytek came together and got their answer. It was veteran quarterback Geno Smith. The Raiders traded for Smith this offseason from the Seattle Seahawks and now have one good quarterback under center.
Carroll and Smith did do well together during their time in Seattle and the trust is there for both sides, and now Smith will have to go out there and prove he can get wins for this Raiders franchise that has been searching for them.
Well, Smith will hold it down for the 2025 season. The Raiders are still searching for their next franchise quarterback that comes after Smith. They have backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who has started games for the team, but they still do not know if he is the future for the team after Smith.
The Raiders also drafted a couple of quarterbacks in the late rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. But if they still need to find the future quarterback for this franchise, it can come in the 2026 NFL Draft. But for now, Smith will be the man for the Raiders, and if he plays well, he can be in Las Vegas for longer than many may expect.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Raiders quarterback Carter Bradley in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Inside Podcast."
"I just think that Carter Bradley is a great kid," said Carpenter. "And he is your practice squad guy. And he has shown enough little things. Remember, your practice squad guys are not developed. He is not Aidan. There is some of that there. And Pete Carroll is notoriously patient with guys that are showing it, showing some flash and growing."
"Practice squad guy, but he is just a little bit interesting to me. Again can they keep Cam Miller on the practice squad? I do not think they can ... They got a practice squad guy that has a little something, Carter."
