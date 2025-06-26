Which Raiders Are on the Roster Bubble?
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to begin training camp next month, as we inch closer to the regular season.
The Raiders are building excitement with Pete Carroll as their new head coach, as Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty headline a new-look offense.
As it goes every offseason, the Raiders will have decisions to make at the end of the summer before the season starts. They will eventually have to cut the roster down to 53 players.
While Carroll has gotten to know every current player on the roster, this league is a business, and the Raiders will move on from players who do not help them win football games.
Which Raiders players could be on the verge of losing their roster spot? Let’s speculate about which players could be on the proverbial roster bubble.
Safety Christopher Smith II - According to Pro Football Focus, Smith has only played 33 defensive snaps for the Raiders in two seasons.
Day 3 picks often start on special teams and work their way into more defensive snaps, but that has not been the case for Smith since being drafted out of Georgia in 2023. He will have to have a good camp to make the team in 2025.
Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao will be the starters, and Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Trey Taylor figure to back them up. There may not be a spot for Smith on the roster if he cannot beat one of those players out.
Running back Zamir White - We have previously written about White’s chances of being traded if he cannot beat out Sincere McCormick as the team’s third running back, which you can read here.
White did not capitalize on his strong close to the 2023 season, when he looked like the future at running back for the Silver and Black. He is now in an uphill battle for meaningful snaps.
With Ashton Jeanty and Raheem Mostert at the top of the depth chart, White may be left wondering where he belongs on the roster – or if he does at all.
Quarterback Carter Bradley - Quarterback was a major need for the Raiders this offseason, so they added multiple players to the most important position in football.
Bradley was a depth quarterback for the Raiders last season after being an undrafted free agent in 2024. He did not appear in any games in his rookie season.
Geno Smith will start for the Raiders, while Aidan O’Connell will back him up, and rookie Cam Miller will serve as the emergency QB. Bradley will likely be a prime candidate for the practice squad.
