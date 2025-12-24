What Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty Has in Store Next

The Las Vegas Raiders wisely drafted running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the most recent NFL Draft. He has quietly rushed for nearly 1,000 yards behind the worst offensive line in the National Football League. That alone is confirmation that the Raiders made the right decision.

This season has been far from pretty. Las Vegas has lost 13 of its last 14 games. The addition of Jeanty has not immediately led to wins, but he will be the focal point of the Raiders' offense moving forward. Jeanty, Brock Bowers, and the additional talent on the way this offseason will be formidable.

Watch Jeanty discuss below.

The Raiders were finally able to get jeanty some running room, as the rookie running back racked up nearly 200 all-purpose yards. It surprisingly came against the best defense in the league. On Monday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll praised the rookie back's persistence and poise.

“First off, he doesn't need a real confidence boost. He pretty much knows who he is. I say that, and that's not always the case for guys playing in their first year, particularly guys that are high picks and all that,” Carroll said.

“They get knocked around in so many different ways and how they handle it. He's handled it beautifully, and he accepts the moments. He expects the moments to happen. He expects the plays to happen, and that's what keeps bringing him back.”

Sunday's performance removed any doubt some may have unjustly had about Jeanty's ability to play well at the professional level. On Sunday, the Raiders' front office and the rest of the league will see what is possible if the Raiders build around Jeanty well enough.

On Tuesday, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith praised Jeanty's catching ability out of the backfield. Jeanty and Smith combined for their best respective games of the season against the Texans on Sunday. The Raiders are a competitive bunch when both players play like they did on Sunday.

"I really think he could play receiver. I think he could be a slot receiver in this league. He's got great hands. He's great out of the backfield. He understands spacing, and he just knows what to do,” Smith said.

“I mean, you can tell he understands the game, and when he gets the ball in his hands, whether that's in the backfield or in the catching game, he's so explosive and dynamic. And so, however we can get him the ball in space, that's what we try to do, and you see what he does when he gets that opportunity."

