What Will Be Charles Snowden's Role With Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to improve next season and get their team back to winning a lot more games than they did last season.
The Raiders season in 2024 did not go how anyone wanted it to go but now, as we get closer to the 2025 season, a lot of things have changed for the Raiders.
In 2024 when the team was struggling, the defense always had an answer to keep the team in the game. The defense was one bright spot. Even with all the injuries that the Raiders had on the defensive side, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was able to get his players to make some good football, especially on the defensive line.
And that was one huge thing that the Raiders did over the offseason. They were able to bring back Patrick Graham. The Raiders front four on the defensive line can be special under Graham if they can stay healthy. The Raiders have one of the best, if not the best, defensive ends in the National Football League with Maxx Crosby.
They have two good defensive tackles in Adam Butler and Christian Wilkins. Then, at the other end, the Silver and Black have Malcolm Koonce, who looks to take another step at becoming an elite pass rusher. Even the depth of the Raiders on the defensive line is good. Now another year together and with Graham, the defense can be way better with the front four.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden and a possible trade on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"This is a guy [Charles Snowden] last year I just kept talking to you about in training camp. Just kept shining," said Carpenter. "He just presents that 6'7 frame. He is just so big, and he just bends it. I remember I said this to him last year ... he just bends in a way that does not even look human at 6'7. And that athleticism just screams off the tape."
"I know that they have been some issues ... Good kid. But good people can make bad mistakes. Thank God for grace. I like Charles. I think this guy can play in the National Football League. I think he can. I do not think that the Raiders can hide him on the practice squad. I think that will be difficult. If they had to a 53-man today, he would make it."
