Derek Carr Takes Strong Stance on Raiders' Maxx Crosby Divide

Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr made it clear about why the Silver and Black should not move on from star defensive end and face of the franchise player Maxx Crosby.

Carr and Crosby were great teammates, and Carr wants to see the Raiders build this thing, and he sees Crosby being part of the franchise for many years to come.

Derek Carr Sounds off on Crosby Trade Rumors

"Let me explain why it is not a great idea to trade Maxx Crosby," said Derek Carr on the "Home Grown with David and Derek Carr" podcast. "You gotta have a quarterback. Gotta have an offensive line. Gotta have a defensive line. The Raiders have the best one of, if not the best, overall defensive linemen. Playing the run, playing the pass. Disruptive motor, aura, leader, heart, and soul of the team, he just has it."

"As soon as he leaves the building, there is not only a hole in leadership, there is not only a hole in your heart and your soul of your football team. There is a hole in your effort, there is a hole in your accountability. There is a huge issue in your defensive end position ... I did not believe I would have explained that, but in today's age, they are saying we have them, but we are not playing well. He is also on a really nice contract."

"You just gave it to him. Are you just going to give it to him and ship him out? One of the most violent players ... If you are thinking about a defensive end, you think I want that guy [Crosby]. "All I am saying is you are not just losing a defensive end. You are losing a lot of aspects of that building. If that is the route you want to go, that is your choice ... You do not know what you are getting with those picks."

Everything that Carr pointed out is 100 percent true about the character of Maxx Crosby. The Raiders will have a massive hole not just on the field but in a lot of places outside of it.

For a team that is young and going in that direction, there is an importance of having a great veteran leader like Crosby. Crosby has been through it all with the Raiders since entering the league. The key thing to remember is that Crosby has not asked to be traded and has made it clear he wants to be a Raider.