Why There’s Reason for Optimism for the Raiders’ Future
The 2025 Las Vegas Raiders have not delivered on the expectations they had heading into the season. Pete Carroll was meant to instill a winning culture and bring this team back from mediocrity, but so far, they look like the same old Raiders.
A 1 - 3 start is disastrous, especially when considering a 2 - 2 record was well within reach. Geno Smith is playing like one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL, and generally, the vibes are off in Las Vegas. Despite all that, there is still reason for optimism for the Raiders as the season goes on.
PFF Power Rankings
Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and heading into week five, he released his power rankings of every team in the NFL. For the Raiders, their position hasn't changed from the past few weeks despite their losses.
"The Raiders were within reach of a 2-2 start, but instead have dropped three straight games following their 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears. The warning signs regarding Geno Smith’s play are there to see, too", said Valentine.
My reasoning behind why I say there is still optimism to be had for the 2025 Raiders is that, despite their decline, their power ranking hasn't gone down. They've remained as the 23rd-best team according to PFF, and this offense is still loaded with talent.
Ashton Jeanty is coming off his best performance in his young career, and while Brock Bowers hasn't had the same production he had in his rookie season, he's still an exceptional pass catcher who gives this offense some firepower.
"The offensive line play has been bad, and that’s forced Smith into some erratic decision-making. His 60.9 overall PFF grade — 29th in the NFL — reflects that. Up next, a trip to the 3-1 Colts".
Another reason why Raider Nation can be optimistic for the rest of the season is that it's still early. Smith hasn't been playing up to snuff, so perhaps a quarterback change is necessary in order to light up the offense. There are still adjustments that Carroll can make that may shift the tide on the season, though I doubt things will change against the Indianapolis Colts.
