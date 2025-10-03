Raiders Today

Why There’s Reason for Optimism for the Raiders’ Future

This is why there's reason for optimism about the future of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fernando Alfaro-Donis

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hugs head coach Pete Carroll prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hugs head coach Pete Carroll prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 Las Vegas Raiders have not delivered on the expectations they had heading into the season. Pete Carroll was meant to instill a winning culture and bring this team back from mediocrity, but so far, they look like the same old Raiders.

A 1 - 3 start is disastrous, especially when considering a 2 - 2 record was well within reach. Geno Smith is playing like one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL, and generally, the vibes are off in Las Vegas. Despite all that, there is still reason for optimism for the Raiders as the season goes on.

PFF Power Rankings

Pete Carroll
Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and heading into week five, he released his power rankings of every team in the NFL. For the Raiders, their position hasn't changed from the past few weeks despite their losses.

"The Raiders were within reach of a 2-2 start, but instead have dropped three straight games following their 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears. The warning signs regarding Geno Smith’s play are there to see, too", said Valentine.

Geno Smith
Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) prepares to throw the ball during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

My reasoning behind why I say there is still optimism to be had for the 2025 Raiders is that, despite their decline, their power ranking hasn't gone down. They've remained as the 23rd-best team according to PFF, and this offense is still loaded with talent.

Ashton Jeanty is coming off his best performance in his young career, and while Brock Bowers hasn't had the same production he had in his rookie season, he's still an exceptional pass catcher who gives this offense some firepower.

Ashton Jeanty
Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"The offensive line play has been bad, and that’s forced Smith into some erratic decision-making. His 60.9 overall PFF grade — 29th in the NFL — reflects that. Up next, a trip to the 3-1 Colts".

Another reason why Raider Nation can be optimistic for the rest of the season is that it's still early. Smith hasn't been playing up to snuff, so perhaps a quarterback change is necessary in order to light up the offense. There are still adjustments that Carroll can make that may shift the tide on the season, though I doubt things will change against the Indianapolis Colts.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content.

Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on why there should still be optimism for the Raiders in 2025 WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Fernando Alfaro-Donis
FERNANDO ALFARO-DONIS