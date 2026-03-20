3 Raiders With the Most to Prove Next Season

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the most disappointing NFL teams in 2025 because of the expectations they had going into the season. Trading for Geno Smith and reuniting him with Pete Carroll seemed like an obvious improvement, and they were perceived as a dark-horse playoff contender.

At the bare minimum, they were expected to be better, and they actually regressed. Ashton Jeanty didn't contribute much to their offense, and that's why they ended up with the first overall pick. The Klint Kubiak hiring gives Raider Nation hope that better days are ahead, but which of their players need to show signs of growth as soon as next season?

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Highest Expectations

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There were times last season when it looked like the Raiders had made the wrong choice in selecting Jeanty as high as they did. I still believe Jeanty's potential in the NFL has yet to be unlocked, but I can agree that the Raiders were kidding themselves if they thought a running back could make up for all of their offensive shortcomings.

The Raiders made all the right moves this offseason to support Jeanty, including making Tyler Linderbaum the highest-paid center in NFL history. His explosive plays from college need to come back in order for the Raiders to feel good about him in their future.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It's hard to say a consecutive five-time Pro Bowler has high expectations, but with everything that's transpired with Maxx Crosby this offseason, he heads into 2026 with a magnifying glass on him. It's not the Raiders' fault the Baltimore Ravens backed out of the trade, but his play next season will be compared to the value the Raiders would've gotten with two first-round picks.

The Raiders' projected defense appears to be one of the best supporting casts Crosby has been surrounded with in his career, and it's fair to say he needs to make a legitimate push for Defensive Player of the Year.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Fernando Mendoza will presumably be the first overall pick, and his grand expectations stem from the fact that his play will decide the Raiders' future. He isn't expected to put them in playoff contention in his rookie season, but he does need to show traits that give the Raiders hope for their future.

All he needs to do is play better than Smith next season, which will be easier with a renewed offensive line and better weapons around him. If he can't reach that bar, Las Vegas is in trouble.