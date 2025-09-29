What the Raiders Must Do About Geno Smith’s Slump
There's no sugar coating it, Geno Smith has been one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL in 2025. Through the first four games of the season, he's thrown seven interceptions, which leads the NFL.
On top of that, against the Chicago Bears, due to his turnovers, his usual gun-slinging tendencies went away, and it led to him playing it safe on offense and causing the Raiders' drives to stall out. What can the Las Vegas Raiders do about Smith?
What Can They Do?
This is now the second game this season in which Smith has thrown for three interceptions, and he has only had one performance where he didn't cause a turnover, and that was in a blowout loss to the Washington Commanders.
Raider Nation was promised a top-15 quarterback when they traded for Smith, but instead, he's a bottom-five quarterback in the league at the moment and is actively prohibiting his team from winning with his costly turnovers and head-scratching decision-making.
Frankly put, Smith has put himself in a position where it wouldn't be crazy to suggest benching him in lieu of Kenny Pickett or even Aidan O'Connell when he comes back from injury. The Raiders could've easily won this game on the backs of their defense and Ashton Jeanty alone if Smith hadn't thrown the ball to the opposing team three separate times.
I didn't think this was even possible before the season began, but Smith's time in Las Vegas is already running out, and it's not even a quarter into the 2025 season yet. His offensive line is bad, but at some point, it's not entirely their fault.
The tradeoff with Smith is supposed to be that while he may throw for a lot of interceptions, he also throws for a lot of touchdowns and passing yards. While he did have two passing touchdowns, he was barely able to get past 100 passing yards, and his average air yards per throw was a measly 4.8 yards.
Smith is only human, and the turnovers must've gotten to him, but the Raiders can't afford for him to get rattled in these moments. If he had remained aggressive and thrown the ball downfield instead of throwing to the short and intermediate routes for small gains, he could've overcome this horrendous performance with a win.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content.
Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on how Smith can play better WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.