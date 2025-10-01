How Raiders' Ashton Jeanty Can Build Off of Stellar Performance
Despite the Las Vegas Raiders brutally losing to the Chicago Bears, there were some positive takeaways for Raider Nation. One of the biggest takeaways was the impressive performance of Ashton Jeanty in his breakout game.
Jeanty tied a Raiders franchise record for most touchdowns scored by a rookie with three, and Jeanty's production was the majority of the Raiders' offense. The Raiders may have won this game if it weren't for Geno Smith throwing three interceptions for the second time this season, but that's neither here nor there.
Plays of the Week
Gordon McGuinness is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he analyzed all of the plays in week four to determine which were the greatest in terms of PFF grade. Jeanty's explosive 64-yard touchdown run earned him a spot on the list of the greatest plays that occurred during week four.
"The Raiders’ first-round pick finally made his presence felt with a breakout performance in Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Bears — and this long touchdown run was the highlight. He earned a +1.5 PFF grade on the play by breaking a tackle near the line of scrimmage, showing impressive burst in the open field, and slipping the final tackle attempt to reach the end zone", said McGuinness.
The clip shown above personifies why the Raiders decided to draft Jeanty so high. This touchdown run shows off his athleticism, speed, and physicality, which made him such a phenomenon to watch in college.
The Raiders' offensive line has been playing like one of the worst units in the NFL, but as shown above, if the Raiders give Jeanty enough chances, his talent can overcome the obstacles in front of him, and he can make magic happen with the ball in his hands
What’s Next?
If one were to put an asterisk on the rookie's impressive performance, it's that the Bears' defense is allowing the most rushing yards on average per game. It would've been concerning if Jeanty didn't have a breakout performance against them.
Looking ahead, the biggest thing for Jeanty and the Raiders is that they continue to feed him the ball through the air and on the ground. More than 20 carries shouldn't be the norm, but he should be getting close to that number every game if they want to see these performances out of him more often.
