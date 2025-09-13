1 Raiders Trend That Must Continue vs. Chargers
In Week 1, the Las Vegas Raiders showed the signs of a team with the potential to surprise many. Their Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers is another chance for them to show how far they have come in just a few months.
Raiders Looking to Dial It Up
Against the New England Patriots, the Raiders' offense had 10 plays that gained 20 yards or more. They had an additional play that went 19 yards. They were the type of big plays that the Raiders' offense has rarely executed well over the past two seasons.
Before Friday's practice, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly explained what chunk plays do for him as the play-caller and what they do to opposing defenses.
"Yeah, I think the two stats that we talk about all the time are the turnover battle and then the explosive play battle. If you can win the turnover battle and the explosive play battle, I think it's like 96- or 98%-win percentage. So that's a big deal that not only are you possessing the football and not giving it to the other team, but you're also getting big plays out of it. And I think that's where Geno [Smith] came in," Kelly said.
"So, [explosive plays] are the things that really hurt the defense, and yardage is very difficult to come by in this league. In college, a guy may break outside and it's an 80-yard run. There aren't 80-yard runs in this league. Everybody's so fast and does such a good job of containing things that they're always keeping the ball in front of them.
"So, to be able to get that many chunk plays, I think was a big deal, especially considering the weather and that was the first time. I was really just happy to have that many explosives, to hold on to the ball, and catch the ball the way they did in that weather was really a credit to those guys."
It will be easier said than done, but the Raiders must continue finding ways to gain yards in chunks if they hope to beat the Chargers on Monday. Luckily, they have what may be one of the best offensive coordinators in the league on their side; which will make for an intruiging matchup.
