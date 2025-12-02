Why the Raiders Will Need More Changes Than Firing Chip Kelly

After 12 games, the Las Vegas Raiders are what they are. Las Vegas' decision to fire multiple coordinators over the past few weeks, while understandable, will continue to make it evident that their most pressing issues have to do with their roster, not their coaching staff.

Raiders' Offense Continues to Struggle

The Raiders ' inability to get much of anything going on offense has been a common theme since last season, if not longer. Still, even after an offseason of additions, the Raiders once again produced one of the worst offenses in the National Football League this season.

After 12 games, it could be argued that the Raiders the worst offense in the league, as they average the second-fewest number of points per game this season. Only the Tennessee Titans average less, and the Titans average less than one point per game fewer than the Raiders.

John Breech of CBS Sports recently analyzed the Raiders' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Breech rightfully points out the fact that Las Vegas' offense was once again a large part of the reason they lost, Breech gave the Raiders a 'D' for their performance on Sunday.

"If the Raiders were hoping that firing Chip Kelly would fix their offense, that definitely didn't happen here. For the fifth time in his past six games, Ashton Jeanty didn't even top 50 yards rushing, and it's possible the Raiders might soon start regretting the fact they spent a first-round pick on him," Breech said.

"The Raiders offensive line continues to be a problem and Geno Smith felt that in a game where he got sacked five times (He's now been sacked 15 times in his past two games). On the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders held the Chargers to just seven points in the first half before totally imploding in the second half. Pete Carroll has already fired two coordinators this season, and it's starting to seem like that maybe they weren't the problem."

Following the loss to the Chargers, Smith praised Greg Olson's ability to adjust to the sudden change that happened last week and still do a solid job calling the plays for a flawed Raiders' roster dealing with several notable injuries on the offensive side of the ball.

“I thought Olly [Raiders Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson] did a tremendous job with a weeks’ notice of getting guys prepared, putting together a game plan. No one knows how hard it is to step into that role when you haven’t been all season. To have to speak new terminology, to try to get players involved in the game, things that obviously he’s done before but I thought he did a great job. I’m really appreciative of Coach Olly for that," Smith said.

