Raiders OC Chip Kelly Spills the Beans on Critical Issue

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' offense had arguably its best outing of the season against the Chicago Bears in Week 4. Las Vegas' offensive line did not allow a sack and paved the way for running back Ashton Jeanty to finally break lose.
However, Week 5 will pose a new set of hurdles, as the Raiders' offense must move forward without one of the league's best offensive tackles, Kolton Miller.
Q: We asked last week about getting Ashton Jeanty more involved in the passing game and you said, "Definitely.” You wanted to. He got two catches, two touchdowns. Is that something you want to continue to develop even more?
Coach Kelly: "Yeah, if every catch is a touchdown, then we're all on board. No, but I mean, it's just the nature of our offense in terms of where we are. They were both red zone opportunities for him. And sometimes people, you obviously look at it, they're playing zone, and they dropped out, so we dropped it down.
"They made you run it in, so we threw the ball in front of them, and Ashton [Jeanty] did a good job on the linebacker and ran it in. So, all those guys, Ashton, Raheem [Mostert], they can do some different things. Zamir [White] was our third-down back before. [Dylan] Laube's done some good things on third down. It just depends on how defenses are going to deploy themselves to defend you in the passing game. And we do have some weapons out wide in Brock [Bowers] and Jakobi [Meyers], and Tuck [Tre Tucker].
“So, if you're going to focus on them and maybe think about doubling one of those guys, then that means the back is going to be one-on-one, and then those guys have to be a factor in the passing game."
Q: How would you describe a Lou Amarumo defense?
Coach Kelly: "I've got a lot of respect for Lou [Amarumo]. I've known Lou for a long time. He actually coached with Joe Philbin back when he was with the Dolphins. Bobby Bicknell on our staff was with him when he was with the Bengals, took a team to the Super Bowl. They're going to present multiple looks for you, they're going to make it hard on the quarterback and having to make decisions at the line of scrimmage – show you one thing and then play another thing.
“So, they're really, really well-coached. It's his first year with them, so he's still implementing his system, but I think he's done a really nice job so far. Obviously, they've got a pretty good record right now, and they're doing a really good job on the defensive side of the ball. They do not give up big plays. I think they're the best in the league in terms of preventing explosive plays. So, they do a really good job from that standpoint, so I'm excited that we have a quarterback that's got a ton of experience in this league, because Lou is going to test him, and I think Geno's [Smith] experience is going to be a big thing for us."
