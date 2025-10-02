1 Adjustment That Would Spark the Raiders' Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted one of the most talented players in the most recent draft, but spent most of the first month of the season desperately searching for a way to break loose from a slow start.
An Option for the Raiders to Consider
The Raiders struggled offensively during the first three weeks of the season for various reasons, primarily issues along their offensive line. Las Vegas' struggles to sufficiently block for quarterback Geno Smith also translated to their inability to block for Jeanty.
This led to the Raiders' rookie running back struggling over the first month of the season. However, along with getting Jeanty going on the ground against the Chicago Bears in Week 4, the Raiders also got him involved through the air. While the sample size was small, the production was big.
Jeanty's two catches against the Bears only gained 17 yards, but they were also two touchdown receptions for Jeanty. The rookie running back becoming a legitimate threat out of the backfield could help alleviate some of the weaknesses Las Vegas has elsewhere on the team.
Before Wednesday's practice, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained his approach to getting Jeanty involved. Carroll explained the value Jeanty provides to the Raiders' offense when he is featured as a pass catcher.
"Yeah, as much as we can. We'd love to have him, because if you get him the ball in the perimeter like that, or even when you check it down to him, he's going to make somebody miss most of the time. And so, I think it's becoming more clear, our opponents will see it, and they'll try to take steps to keep that from happening, but it's a great asset, and we don't want to miss that,” Carroll said.
“But we couldn't do everything all at once. Y'all want everything to happen at the same time, all at once. It just took us a little while, and I feel very good about the progress that we're making. I'm really excited about what happened up front, on both sides of the football, but with the running game and the pass protection last week, it just looks so much cleaner and sharper. It's just shows you that there's good fortune ahead, and so we're going to keep believing that way."
