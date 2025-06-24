Is the Raiders Offense a Mystery Heading into Next Season?
The Raiders' offense had to be completely better in 2025 if they want to turn things around and win more games next season. In 2024, the Raiders' offense was a complete no-show, and it was bad and never got better all of last season. But heading into 2025, the Raiders offense has gotten a lot of upgrades at important positions that will make the team's offense go in the right direction.
The Raiders have brought in a proven offensive coordinator who has a lot of experience at the National Football League level and is coming off a very successful season in college football last season. The Silver and Black have hired former NFL head coach Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator to get the offense going next season. This was a good move by the team.
The Raiders also will have a new quarterback under center next season. The Raiders traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Smith is going to be a huge player for the Raiders next season, and he is exactly what the Raiders needed. Smith and Kelly do know each other but this will be the first time both of them are on the same team. Kelly will help Smith, and they will be comfortable with each other.
Our Hondo Carpenter and the Spun's Matt Hladik talked about how the Raiders offense next season will be a mystery because of Chip Kelly taking over play calling duties on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The problem has been the offense," said Carpenter. "They pick up Dont'e Thornton, 6'5 runs a flat 4.3, and the guy just flies. Jack Bech only dropped one pass last year in all of college football and he was one of the best blockers, the most physical wide receiver in the draft this year. They add Ashton Jeanty, then they go get Geno Smith ... There are a lot of new weapons in this offense."
"And with a Chip Kelly, when you go back and study everything he did from Oregon to Ohio State last season, he runs virtually every offense known to man, because he adjusts his offense to the talent he has. Is it fair to have the option that I have, with all these new weapons and the way Chip uses them, the Raiders are a complete mystery to whoever is trying to scout them?
