How the Raiders' Recent Change Will Make an Immediate Impact

The Las Vegas Raiders' season is in peril after losing their fifth consecutive game. Las Vegas has struggled to do much of anything right this season. However, a change at the offensive coordinator position was one of the few proper decisions the Raiders have made this season.

Raiders' Change

The Raiders fired their second coordinator in three weeks when they decided to move on from Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator. The Raiders' offense has averaged the fewest points per game in the league and Geno Smith has the most interceptions in the league.

Las Vegas ' change could lead to significant changes. At the very least, it should give the Raiders a different look and feel on game day. Time will tell how different, though, as there is only so much that can reasonably be changed at this point in the season.

The Raiders were wise to make a change, as what they were doing under Kelly's guidance had grown old, stale, and predictable. On Wednesday, Smith noted how those changes, including Greg Olson calling the plays from the sideline, will impact him.

"Well, yeah, just getting to know Coach Oly [Greg Olson] and like I said, he's been a coordinator here previously. He's been in the league and been around the NFL for longer than I've been living, and he's an outstanding coach. He knows the game. He knows what he's looking at,” Smith said.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) talks to head coach Pete Carroll in game against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Smith noted specifically how Olson will help him throughout the remainder of the season. Las Vegas needs Smith and Olson to help turn things around despite the issues along the offensive line. As bad as the Raiders' line has been, the unit will not see much change roster wise this season.

Smith and Olson must adjust. It is Las Vegas' only hope of stopping their current losing streak.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) enters the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“He understands how to call games. He was helping with all the game plans and stuff, so he's right in the thick of it, and for him to now be calling plays again for the Raiders, I don't know if this is his second or third time, but I know he's done it before,” Smith said.

“I have great faith in him and tremendous confidence in him. I know he knows what he's doing. He's worked under some of the best of all time with [Sean] McVay and Coach [Jon] Gruden. And so, we understand what Oly brings to the table, and we got to go out there and execute for him."

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytke, Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. We also don’t send spam or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate if you would followed us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE