Explaining Some New Wrinkles and Options as the Raiders set to Kickoff 2025
In the latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we analyze the depth chart, discuss potential new strategies, and highlight what to watch for as the team heads east for the season opener.
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders will face the New England Patriots this week as they aim for a strong start to the 2025 NFL season.
The Silver and Black, thanks to the leadership of Pete Carroll and John Spytek, have a loaded defensive line.
One of the key developing players on that line is Leki Fotu, who is a six-year veteran who played college ball at Utah.
Fotu spoke this week after practice, and below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Defensive Lineman Leki Fotu
Q: Coming back from injury, how does it feel to be able to show everybody what you're all about?
Leki Fotu: "For me, missing some time this training camp, and also from last year, missing some time in training camp. So, coming back that week, Arizona week, felt really good to be back out there with my brothers and to play ball again. So definitely felt good to knock off some rust from missing some time and hope to get back rolling this week with the boys."
Q: With your physical makeup, you make a difference out there. You can see it when you're out on the field. What do you feel like your role is for this year?
Fotu: "The first thing that comes into my mind is service. And to me, that means doing anything the team needs me to do. But for me, I know my main role right now is to stop the run to free up everything else. So, I take that with much pride. So that's the first thing on my priority. But really just service and doing anything that the team asked for."
Q: Where are you right now as far as how you feel knowing it's a game week now? You did miss that amount of training camp, do you feel like you're in football shape ready to go?
Fotu: "Yes, sir, yeah. No doubt. I knew that with the time missing I had to be ready to come back Week 1. And that was the mindset with the training room, making sure I get back fully healthy. And they did a good job doing that. I feel ready and comfortable."
Q: You're a veteran, obviously, in the league. What does it feel to be getting prepared for another game, game week, Week 1 game?
Fotu: "It kind of feels weird right now, hearing that word veteran, for me, it goes by quick. But at the same time, with that experience, I feel, like I said, comfortable and ready rolling into Week 1 with the time missing."
Q: When you look at the defensive lineup, it looks like they want to build a bit of a rotation to come at people in waves. Do you enjoy that, and when you look at that room, what kind of potential do you see?
Fotu: “The more, the better. And especially in the trenches, we believe that's where it starts, up front, both sides of the ball, defense and offense. And I'm pretty sure they have a good game plan rolling into the season. So, I'm all for it. I'm all in with that, with our room going on with our guys in there."
